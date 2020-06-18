Sharon Taylor
Sharon Taylor

Little Suamico - Sharon Taylor, 77, of Little Suamico, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Wednesday, June 17th, 2020.

She was born in Florence, WI to the late Anthony and Bernice (Gauthier) Novak on May 4, 1943.

Sharon is survived by her loving children: Richard (Theresa) Vassar, JoAn (Doug) Taylor and Tina (Bryan) Vandenack; six granddaughters: Gina (Shaun) Thompson, Cindel, Tiffany (Matt) Abrahamzon, Amanda (Robbie) Groll, Kylateia (David) Stern, and Nicole; five great grandchildren: Odin, Titus, Penelope, Ethan, Edison along with two special southern sons John and Matt. She is furthered survived by two sisters Yvonne and Beverly along with two brothers Gerald and Allen.

Along with her parents, Sharon is preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years, Robert Taylor.

A Celebration of Sharon's Life will be determined at a later date. Interment will be at Brookside Cemetery.

If you'd like to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
