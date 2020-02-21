Services
Lyndahl Funeral Home
1350 Lombardi Avenue
Green Bay, WI 54304
920-499-1223
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Lyndahl Funeral Home
1350 Lombardi Avenue
Green Bay, WI 54304
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
7:00 PM
Lyndahl Funeral Home
1350 Lombardi Avenue
Green Bay, WI 54304
Sharon VanStraten


1943 - 2020
Sharon VanStraten Obituary
Sharon Van Straten

Wrightstown - Sharon Van Straten, age 76, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020 surrounded by her family. Sharon was born in Green Bay on March 24, 1943, to the late Norbert and Laverne (Blondie) Hansford. She graduated from Green Bay West High School. On September 14, 1963, she married the love of her life, Gary, who had been her boyfriend since eighth grade.

For those of you who knew our mother, you know how much she loved to bake, particularly pies and cookies. Mom even had a nickname in our family as Auntie Pie. Everyone called her that. Two years ago, she passed down her pie recipes and even her special pie basket to her niece, Holly Schmidt, who has learned the art of pie making from mom. Just last week, mom made cookies with the help of a special caregiver, Tori. Our mom hadn't made cookies for three years. She was so proud of them she even packed up a care package for her grandson, Aaron. Mom loved being around her grandchildren and most recently her great-grandchildren. At Christmas, when we were all done opening presents, grandma would love to play a game with us. She would have one real special gift for each of us behind numbered doors. We had to guess what door our present was behind.This was called the hidden door game.

When Dad was alive, she loved to travel with special friends, Dave and Jan O'Brien. They had a very special bond - mom even called Jan her sister. Mom also loved quilting and all of us were blessed with one of them. She met a very special friend, Sharon Erdmann that would quilt with her. Over the last two years of mom being in and out of the hospital, nursing home, assisted living and finally Home Sweet Home, Sharon would come visit and sew with mom every Saturday. She shared a special bond with her two daughters. You could say the three of us were inseparable. She also shared a very special bond with her two sisters, Jackie Schmidt and Marlene Massey.

She will be sadly missed by her children, Peggy (Chris) Campbell and Sharie (Rob) Demro; her grandchildren, Ryan (Natalee) Campbell, Zachary Demro, Joshua (Rachel) Campbell, Aaron Campbell and her great grandchildren, Emmett and Charlotte Campbell.

Visitation for Sharon will take place at Lyndahl Funeral Home, 1350 Lombardi Avenue, on Tuesday, February 25, from 5:30 pm until the funeral service at 7:00. Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with Sharon's family on her tribute page at www.lyndahl.com.

We would like to extend a special thank you to Krystal and Tori for caring for our mom. Without their love and support, mom would have never been able to move home. We also want to thank the Wrightstown Fire Responders and County Rescue.

In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Sharon's name.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020
