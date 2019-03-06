|
Sharon Weed
Pulaski - Sharon Weed, 75, Pulaski, died peacefully Sunday morning, March 3, 2019, at Country Villa in Pulaski. The daughter of Lawrence and Bernice (Martens) Wiltzius was born January 21, 1944, in Coleman. On November 6, 1965, she married Robert Weed in Coleman. Bob and Sharon moved to the Pulaski area in spring of 1973.
Sharon graduated from Mercy School of Nursing in Oshkosh in 1965, and worked for many years at ManorCare. She retired from Shawano Medical in 2008, where she had worked as a social worker.
She was a member of Assumption B.V.M. Parish, where she belonged to the Council of Catholic Women, served as a Eucharistic Minister, and volunteered countless hours at the parish school. She was one of the founding members of the Pulaski Area Bereavement Support Group. Sharon was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit #337, Pulaski, and volunteered, along with Bob, for Meals on Wheels. She was very passionate about helping others and volunteering.
Survivors include her husband, Bob; two daughters and one son: Kathy (T.J.) Lecker, Pulaski, Rob Weed, Oconto, Sue (Joe) Allen, Abrams; three grandchildren: Brooke and Brin LeMense, Rylee Weed; one great-granddaughter, Sadie Grygiel; two brothers: David (Carla), California, James (Karen), Green Bay; one sister: Patti (Richard) Jensen, Kentucky; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by one son, Mark Weed, in 1990.
The visitation will take place at Assumption B.V.M. Church, 119 E. Pulaski St., Pulaski, from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 12th. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at the church, Fr. Patrick Gawrylewski, O.F.M. presiding. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery, Angelica, in spring.
A memorial fund for the Weed Family Foundation has been established.
The family would like to thank the staff at Country Villa, Unity Hospice, and so many friends and neighbors, for their care and concern. Your support has been overwhelming and greatly appreciated.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.marnochafuneralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 6 to Mar. 10, 2019