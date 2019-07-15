Services
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
(920) 336-3171
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
Shatai Reed
1984 - 2019
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shatai Reed


1984 - 2019
Shatai Reed Obituary
Shatai Reed

Green Bay - Shatai Leann Reed, 34, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019. The daughter of Emerson "Sam" Reed and Valeata "Bunny" (Lappen) Reed was born on September 12, 1984.

Shatai loved more than anything to watch over and care for her nieces and nephews. She was a loving, kind and gentle woman and she was always willing to help others.

Shatai is survived by her father, Emerson; her brothers, Leo Martinez and Keith Reed; nieces and nephews, McKenna, Kellen, and Madden Martinez, Candice and Skye Reed, A.J. Herrera, Dakota Mitchler, and James and Elizabeth Reed. She is further survived by other extended family and close friends Stevie Vander Muss and Michelle Haskins.

She was preceded in death by her mother and step-father, "Bunny" (Zeke) Stevens and other extended family members. Shatai was extremely close with her mother, and joined Bunny in Heaven on Bunny's birthday.

Family and friends may visit at Ryan Funeral Home, 305 N. Tenth Street, De Pere, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. A sharing of stories will conclude the visitation at 3:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, family will be using donations to do something special for Shatai's nieces and nephews. To send online condolences to the Reed family, please visit www.ryanfh.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 15 to July 16, 2019
