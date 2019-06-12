Shaun Michael Petersen



Oconto Falls - Shaun Michael Petersen, age 40, an amazing, devoted, deeply loved, and deeply loving husband of Amanda, adored father to Emily, and beloved son of Gary and Janice, unexpectedly passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay. He was born on March 14, 1979 to Gary and Janice (Kaczorowski) Petersen. He graduated from Oconto Falls in 1997 before pursuing his degree in Architectural Drafting at NWTC. Shaun worked for OurOwn Construction of Lena for 14 years before transitioning to Wisconsin Building Supply of Green Bay.



Shaun was united in marriage with his best friend and fishing partner, Amanda Rudie, on November 10, 2007, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Cecil. They were blessed with a daughter, Emily, on December 17, 2011. Emily was, and will remain, the center of their lives.



Shaun was an avid outdoorsman who loved spending time with family and friends in the woods, and on the water, hunting, fishing, trapping and camping. He enjoyed sharing his knowledge and passion for the outdoors with those around him, and instilled a love of nature in his daughter.



Shaun is survived by his cherished wife of 11 years, Amanda, daughter Emily, his parents, Gary and Janice Petersen of Oconto Falls, parents-in-law, Kevin and Debbie Rudie of Gillett, sister-in-law, Nichole (Scott) Kosnicki and niece Lydia; brother-in-law, Seth (fiancée CharAnn) Rudie; paternal grandparents-in-law, Arl and Nancy Rudie; aunts and uncles: Gary and Maureen Kaczorowski, Jim and Janet Petersen, Rick and Debbie Shroyer, Greg and Debra Rudie; cousins: Katie, Kyle, Alex, Heather, Melissa, Matt, Bo, Sam, Briana, and Jacob; and special friends, Rob and Lisa Shallow. Shaun also leaves behind many valued friends. He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Richard and Arlene Kaczorowski; paternal grandparents, Ray and Ruth Petersen; and maternal grandparents-in-law, Gary and Jean Shroyer.



Visitation will take place on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 2:00 pm until 5:00 pm at Bethel Lutheran Church, N6955 County Rd BB, Cecil, WI 54111. Memorial Service will follow at 5:00 pm with Pastor William Gruenstern officiating. Online Condolences may be directed to www.NewcomerGreenBay.com



The family would like to thank the staff of St. Mary's Hospital, and the CCU staff at St. Vincent's Hospital, especially Alice, Missy, and Dr. Daniel Monroy Chaves for your compassion, understanding, and patience during the absolute most difficult time in our lives. A thank you to Pastor John Anderson and Pastor William Gruenstern for your presence, and pastoral support.



We would also like to extend a special thank you to the friends and family who came to support us in our time of need.



The loss of this devoted friend and family focused man will be felt for all eternity. Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary