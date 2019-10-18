|
Shaun T. Clausen
Green Bay - Shaun T. Clausen, 58, Belvidere, IL formerly of Green Bay and Kewaunee, died on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. Friends may call at the Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St., on Monday, October 21, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service. Funeral service 6:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home with Sr. Helen Keyzer officiating. Burial will take place at Nicolet Memorial Gardens. A full obituary will appear in Sunday's edition.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019