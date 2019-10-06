|
Shawn Mulhern
Allouez - Now en route to a meeting with The Lord, I, Shawn James Mulhern, will be seeking His mercy.
God was very good to me from the outset rewarding me with beautiful parents, James Russell and Eleanor C. (Foreit) Mulhern. That was on the 18th day of October 1940. Never could I have chosen more loving, generous and understanding parents. If only I had heard them as a son should have.
My wedded bliss to Nancy Jean and Elyse Ann both ended, sadly, in divorce. However, the children created of those marriages are a gift from God. Daughter, Colleen Marie, and sons, Scott Patrick, and Brian Shawn were born to Nancy and me. Ryan Tomas, Brendan Quinn, and Meghan Colleen arrived all at one time, to Elyse and me. Brendan remains on earth, while Ryan and Meghan have joined their grandparents in heaven.
I entrust to God guidance and care of my daughter Colleen (Donald) Mier, sons; Scott (special friend Kayleen Freeman), Brian (friend Susan) and Brendan (Jamie), my seven beautiful grand-children; Adam Ryan, Kelly Erin and Erin Kathleen Mier, Emilee Marissa and Noah Mulhern, Wyatt Quinn, and Travis Shawn Geier.
To Fr. Michael Shea and The Children of Sarnelli House, thank you for your lessons about real life. To Marco Leiton and Costa Rica's The Crew, "Numero Cinco" will always be there.
Following my 1958 graduation from Messmer High Milwaukee and blessed with a smooth voice and a personality that was difficult to corral, I chose Broadcasting. Internationally, I was on the airwaves in Costa Rica, the Caribbean, Milwaukee, Houston, L.A., Salt Lake City, Detroit among other locations.
In Green Bay and sharing the driver's seat at WNFL AM 1440 was the most enjoyable. At their wakeup, many still remember Mulhern and (Peter Joseph) Devlin every morning. Program Director, Jon Stubb, made our broadcast lives much more enjoyable. Our listeners made it exceptional.
My 66 years of Packers Loyalty were strong even though, from 1966 thru 1973, I was the last NFL Public Address Announcer, on the field, at Wrigley and Soldier Fields in Chicago, and yes, I'll always love dem Bears. I managed to Public Address one Packers Game in the early 2000's. Gary Knafelc's mother was ill, and the NFL's greatest historian, Lee Remmell, selected me to replace Gary.
Please, in lieu of any flowers, donations to Fr. Michael Shea and The Children of Sarnelli House, Thailand. Contact St. Francis Xavier Parish in De Pere, WI for donation information.
Family and friends may gather on Thursday, October 10, 2019, from 9:00am until 10:45am, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 220 S. Michigan St. De Pere, with the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am, Fr. Richard Getchel, officiating. Online condolences may be offered at www.cotterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 6 to Oct. 9, 2019