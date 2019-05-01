Services
Simply Cremation
243 N. Broadway
Green Bay, WI 54303
(920) 431-0100
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 11, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
The Backwater Bar and Grill
N7900 Noquebay Road
Crivitz, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shawn Oberleitner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shawn Oberleitner


1968 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Shawn Oberleitner Obituary
Shawn Oberleitner

Crivitz - Shawn Robert Oberleitner, 50, of Crivitz, WI passed away Tuesday, April 23rd, 2019 in his home with his wife and daughter by his side.

He was born July 18th, 1968 in Milwaukee, WI to Ralph and Patricia (Nutt) Oberleitner. He graduated from Wausaukee High School in 1986. He married the love of his life, Bernadine Huss on February 16th, 2001 in Clearwater, FL. He owned and operated Creative Log Cabins for 14 years. He was proud of the friendships that grew with each of his customers and took great pride in the workmanship of their homes. He loved spending time at their cabin in Canada, going on fishing trips, ranger rides, and casino runs, and traveling - as his granddaughter Bristol would say, "His adventurous and daredevil ways." Most importantly was the time he spent with his three grandchildren.

He will be greatly missed by his loving wife Bernz; daughter Stephanie (Ryan) Brittich; granddaughter Bristol Swick; grandsons Beckett and Bennett Brittich; his mother Patricia (Vernon) Schroeder; brother Scott (Sheri) Oberleitner; sisters Tracy Oberleitner and Margo (Steve) Renikow; brother Jason (Denise) Oberleitner; In-laws Bernard (Denise) Huss; brother-in-law's Chris (Tanya Huss), Doug (Lisa) Huss, and DuWayne Huss; along with many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father Ralph Oberleitner; Sister-in-law Sarah Huss; along with grandparents, aunts and uncles.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Shawn on May 11th, 2019 from 12-3 at The Backwater Bar and Grill, located at N7900 Noquebay Road, Crivitz, WI 54114. Please join us for food and to share memories.

In lieu of flowers, Shawn requested outdoor landscaping plants.

A special thanks to family, friends and Unity Hospice who helped care and comfort Shawn.

Please visit www.simplycremationgb.com for online condolences.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now