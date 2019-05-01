|
|
Shawn Oberleitner
Crivitz - Shawn Robert Oberleitner, 50, of Crivitz, WI passed away Tuesday, April 23rd, 2019 in his home with his wife and daughter by his side.
He was born July 18th, 1968 in Milwaukee, WI to Ralph and Patricia (Nutt) Oberleitner. He graduated from Wausaukee High School in 1986. He married the love of his life, Bernadine Huss on February 16th, 2001 in Clearwater, FL. He owned and operated Creative Log Cabins for 14 years. He was proud of the friendships that grew with each of his customers and took great pride in the workmanship of their homes. He loved spending time at their cabin in Canada, going on fishing trips, ranger rides, and casino runs, and traveling - as his granddaughter Bristol would say, "His adventurous and daredevil ways." Most importantly was the time he spent with his three grandchildren.
He will be greatly missed by his loving wife Bernz; daughter Stephanie (Ryan) Brittich; granddaughter Bristol Swick; grandsons Beckett and Bennett Brittich; his mother Patricia (Vernon) Schroeder; brother Scott (Sheri) Oberleitner; sisters Tracy Oberleitner and Margo (Steve) Renikow; brother Jason (Denise) Oberleitner; In-laws Bernard (Denise) Huss; brother-in-law's Chris (Tanya Huss), Doug (Lisa) Huss, and DuWayne Huss; along with many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father Ralph Oberleitner; Sister-in-law Sarah Huss; along with grandparents, aunts and uncles.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Shawn on May 11th, 2019 from 12-3 at The Backwater Bar and Grill, located at N7900 Noquebay Road, Crivitz, WI 54114. Please join us for food and to share memories.
In lieu of flowers, Shawn requested outdoor landscaping plants.
A special thanks to family, friends and Unity Hospice who helped care and comfort Shawn.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 1, 2019