Sheila M. Nimocks

Sheila M. Nimocks Obituary
Green Bay - Sheila Marie Nimocks, 61, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020. She was born on April 2, 1958, to Robert Edwards and Icy Lee Edwards. Sheila was born in Chicago, Illinois and made her way to California where she worked many years as a civil service employee. Sheila retired early and took the time out to raise her grandchildren. She called Green Bay, Wisconsin her home. Sheila loved shopping for furniture, listening to her favorite reggae band "Unity" at Anduzzi's bar, but the thing she most loved about living in Green bay was her Packers.

Sheila leaves behind her oldest daughter, Marlita Nimocks; her only son, Mark Nimocks, and her youngest daughter, April Nimocks. Her pride and joy were her grandchildren, Marie (Mi-Mi) Humes, Nevin (Nevie-nev) Herrera, Angelina (Goose) Cavin, and Antin (Antin-boy) Cavin. Sheila loved her family dearly. She had 10 brothers and sisters, and a host of nieces and nephews. Her best-friend on earth was her sister-cousin, Jerrita Yaber, who was by her side every step of the way. Sheila left this world so peaceful; our mom took three last breathes, turned her head, crossed her arms and went to sleep. We love you, Grecthen.

Per Sheila's request, her family will have a private Home Going Celebration.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
