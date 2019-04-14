|
|
Shelby J. Zastrow
Casco - Shelby J. (Warnke) Zastrow, 65, Casco, passed away on April 10, 2019. She was born September 9, 1953 in IL to the late Frank and Eleanor (Anacker) Warnke.
She is survived by her siblings, Richard Warnke, Sandra LaViolette, Rex Warnke, and Randal Warnke.
She was preceded in death by her brother Ronald Warnke and niece Susan LaViolette.
Wiesner & Massart Funeral Homes is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolence messages may be shared at www.wiesnermassart.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 14, 2019