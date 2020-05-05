|
|
Sheldon F. Haag
Green Bay - Sheldon F. Haag , 57 of Green Bay, passed away May 5, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital . He was born September 23, 1962 in Green Bay to Linda A. Haag and the late Erwin H. Haag.
Survivors include his wife Linda, a son Brandon Haag of Fond du Lac, a daughter Emmalee (Tyler) Urban of Fond du Lac, a brother Steve (Karen) Haag of Crivitz, a sister Connie (Doug) Vercauteren of Charlotte, N.C., a sister Chris (Gary) Kozicke of DePere, a grandson Tobias and granddaughter Norma Jean of Fond du Lac. along with numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Sheldon loved working in his shop and spending time with his family. His grandchildren were the love of his life. He was preceded in death by his father Erwin and his brother Stuart.
A celebration of Sheldon's life for all family and friends will be held at a later date when governmental group restrictions are lifted.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 5 to May 6, 2020