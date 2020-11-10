Sheldon J. Scray
Howard - Sheldon J. Scray, 64, Howard, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020. He was born on February 21, 1956, in Green Bay to Jerome and Carol (Combs) Scray.
On May 20, 1978 Sheldon married Mary Koslowski. His creativity kept his hands busy. He enjoyed antiques and collected old gas pumps and most recently antique fans. Sheldon never shied away from a challenge, especially like learning to be a grandpa to his granddaughters, which turned into a joy. He also enjoyed off-road racing in his younger years and passed that need for adventure on to his sons.
Sheldon is survived by his wife, Mary; sons, Jim and Marissa Scray, Curt and Casey Scray; granddaughters, Jacqueline and Genevieve; father, Jerome Scray; brother, Richard Scray (Mary Peters); niece, Rachel Scray; as well as the Koslowski and Kaczrouske families; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Carol Scray.
A private family service will be held. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
, or cards may be sent to Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., Green Bay, WI 54303 to the attention of Sheldon Scray's family and they will be forwarded on.