1/1
Sheldon J. Scray
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sheldon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sheldon J. Scray

Howard - Sheldon J. Scray, 64, Howard, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020. He was born on February 21, 1956, in Green Bay to Jerome and Carol (Combs) Scray.

On May 20, 1978 Sheldon married Mary Koslowski. His creativity kept his hands busy. He enjoyed antiques and collected old gas pumps and most recently antique fans. Sheldon never shied away from a challenge, especially like learning to be a grandpa to his granddaughters, which turned into a joy. He also enjoyed off-road racing in his younger years and passed that need for adventure on to his sons.

Sheldon is survived by his wife, Mary; sons, Jim and Marissa Scray, Curt and Casey Scray; granddaughters, Jacqueline and Genevieve; father, Jerome Scray; brother, Richard Scray (Mary Peters); niece, Rachel Scray; as well as the Koslowski and Kaczrouske families; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Carol Scray.

A private family service will be held. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com, or cards may be sent to Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., Green Bay, WI 54303 to the attention of Sheldon Scray's family and they will be forwarded on.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 10 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved