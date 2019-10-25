|
|
Sherilyn (Sherry) Ann Peeters
GREEN BAY - Sherilyn (Sherry) Ann Peeters, age 77, passed away unexpectedly on October 19, 2019. Sherry was born on August 20, 1942 in Green Bay, to the late Elmer and Irene (Pitsch) Putnam. Sherry married the love of her life, James (Mike) Peeters of Little Chute, on September 8, 1962 at Holy Name, Kimberly.
Over the years, Sherry worked for Steiner Vending and First Northern Bank. Sherry was a homemaker, a wonderful wife, mother of three children, and a mom to all of their friends. Sherry and Jim were long time members of both St. Peter and Paul Parish and Holy Cross Parish of Green Bay.
Sherry was a caring wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to many. Anyone that knew Sherry, realized that she was all about family. There seemed to always be unexpected guests that came home from school with her children. No one left without a full belly and knowing they would always be welcome to visit again. The holidays were a special time for Sherry. At Christmas, everyone received a dated special ornament to bring home to hang on their tree. On Easter, the grandkids, great grandkids, nieces, nephews and all the guests were a part of Nana's Easter Egg Hunt.
Sherry is survived by Jim, her loving husband of 57 years, children Bill (special friend, Heidi Schlies), Jamie (Tom) Van De Hei, and Jill (Bob) Courtois. Her grandchildren, Kyle, Benjamin, and Cole Peeters, Abby, Austin, and Aria Van De Hei, Gabby and Gage Courtois, great grandchildren, Skylar, and Raven Peeters. Sherry is further survived by her sister, Marilyn Putnam, nephew, Matthew (Jen) Putnam, nieces Meghan and Molly Dussmann, special cousin, Dan Putnam, and uncle, Norman Pitsch. In addition, she is survived by Jim's brothers and sisters, Audrey (Jim) Van Asten, Sue (Jim) Romenesko, Ken (Babe) Peeters, Cindy Peeters, Barb (Joey) Coenen, Clif (Debbie) Peeters, Sally (Jim) Miller, Rick (special friend, Cindy), Ann (Pete) VandenHeuvel, Gary (Jenny) Peeters, Jackie (Bill) Peerenboom. Also, very special friends, Diane and Alvin Counard, Pat and Chuck Steiner, Lorie Cayemberg, and Melissa Peeters.
Sherry is preceded in death by her parents, brother Don, special cousins, Diane Maynard, Claudia (Toddy) and Otto Kohls, Earl (Porky) Putnam, and aunt, Corrine Pitsch, brother-in-law, Greg Peeters, and parents-in-law, James and Ida Peeters.
Mom, you will always be missed and deeply loved. You are now walking with the Lord and dancing with the angels, looking down on us, keeping us safe.
Jim, Bill, Jamie, Jill, Marilyn and their families would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Family and friends may call at the Pfotenhauer Funeral Home & Cremation Service, East-Town location, 2379 East Mason St., on Monday, October 28, 2019 from 4 until 7:00 p.m. Prayer service 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Visitation continues on Tuesday from 10 until 11:00 a.m. at Holy Cross Parish, 3009 Bay Settlement Road, Green Bay. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 a.m. at the church with Abbot Gary Neville, O.Praem. officiating. Online condolences welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019