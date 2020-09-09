Sherman T. Baker
Green Bay - Sherman Thomas Baker, 93, of Green Bay, and formerly of Crivitz, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 7, 2020.
Sherman was born on August 20, 1927 in Middle Inlet, WI son of the late Raymond and Mary (Pomeroy) Baker. As soon as he turned 18 at the end of World War II he enlisted in the Merchant Marine / U.S. Coast Guard. He married Mary Kathleen Hassett in Milwaukee on June 19, 1948. They quickly started a family and raised them in New Berlin, WI. Sherman was a lifelong member of Ironworkers Local 8 in Milwaukee and worked on countless structures throughout Wisconsin. He had just received his 70 year pin. Once retired he moved his family to Silver Cliff, WI. He enjoyed nature, driving, and tinkering on old Willys Jeeps in his garage.
He is survived by his daughter, Terry (Vanee Songsiridej) Baker, daughter-in-law, Chrissy Baker, granddaughters: Amy, Sara, Megan, and Marley, and great grandchildren: Chloe, Gian, and Dynamis. He is preceded in death by his wife Kathleen, sons, Timothy "Skip", and Sherman "JR", and daughter Sherleen Pennycuff. In addition to his siblings: Betty, Irene, and George.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Pine Hill Cemetery in Middle Inlet, WI at 1 PM. Newcomer - Green Bay Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be directed to the charity of one's choice
.