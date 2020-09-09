1/2
Sherman T. Baker
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sherman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sherman T. Baker

Green Bay - Sherman Thomas Baker, 93, of Green Bay, and formerly of Crivitz, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 7, 2020.

Sherman was born on August 20, 1927 in Middle Inlet, WI son of the late Raymond and Mary (Pomeroy) Baker. As soon as he turned 18 at the end of World War II he enlisted in the Merchant Marine / U.S. Coast Guard. He married Mary Kathleen Hassett in Milwaukee on June 19, 1948. They quickly started a family and raised them in New Berlin, WI. Sherman was a lifelong member of Ironworkers Local 8 in Milwaukee and worked on countless structures throughout Wisconsin. He had just received his 70 year pin. Once retired he moved his family to Silver Cliff, WI. He enjoyed nature, driving, and tinkering on old Willys Jeeps in his garage.

He is survived by his daughter, Terry (Vanee Songsiridej) Baker, daughter-in-law, Chrissy Baker, granddaughters: Amy, Sara, Megan, and Marley, and great grandchildren: Chloe, Gian, and Dynamis. He is preceded in death by his wife Kathleen, sons, Timothy "Skip", and Sherman "JR", and daughter Sherleen Pennycuff. In addition to his siblings: Betty, Irene, and George.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Pine Hill Cemetery in Middle Inlet, WI at 1 PM. Newcomer - Green Bay Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be directed to the charity of one's choice.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sep. 9 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Pine Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Newcomer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved