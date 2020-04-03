Services
Sherry A. Heim


1942 - 2020
Sherry A. Heim Obituary
Sherry A. Heim

Green Bay - Sherry A. Heim, 77, died Friday, April 3, 2020. She was born April 12, 1942, in Green Bay to Elmer and Alice (Gretz) Greatens.

Sherry was a graduate of Preble High School, Class of 1960. She married Larry Elmer Heim at Holy Martyrs of Gorcum Catholic Church. Sherry worked at Fort Howard Paper until she began a family. She worked as a housewife and homemaker and later as a housekeeper at the priory at St. Norbert College until her retirement. Sherry loved shopping, reading, having coffee with her family, watching game shows, listening to country music, being by the water, and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Terry Heim, New Franken, Tina (Pete) Umentum, Tammy (Stone) Torres, Tracy Heim (special friend Jerry Giordana), and Tricia (Larry) Wendricks, all of Green Bay; her eleven grandchildren, Sydney, Hayley, Shannon, Shawn, Chase, Stone, Steel, Michael (Liz), Antonio, Ashely, and Nathon; her six great-grandchildren; her brother, Gale (Pat) Greatens, Green Bay; her sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Greatens and Eileen Vanderloop, both of Luxemburg; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Sherry was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Harley Greatens; her sisters, Karen (Harold) Van Gothem; and her former husband, Larry.

Due to current state mandates on social gathering no service will be held. Proko-Wall Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.prokowall.com.

Sherry's family extends a special word of thanks to the caring staff of Unity Hospice, and the staff of Odd Fellows Home, especially her nurse Mary.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020
