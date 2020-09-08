Sherry A. HillOneida - This world lost a beautiful soul on Saturday, September 5, 2020. Sherry A. Hill, 60, of Oneida, began her journey to Heaven on a lovely, sunny afternoon.Sherry was born on December 12, 1959 to Edward and Beverly Hill. She was a strong woman with a good spirit and was admired by many for it. But if she did get upset, she was known to utter, "If I was a man..." She was a happy, giving, and loving person who did small things that meant so much. She cared deeply for her family, especially her grandchildren, whom she adored.Sherry is survived by her children; Billy (Marissa) Pocan, Liz Pocan, Jullian Pocan, and Armani Hill. Her grandchildren; Desmond, Giovoni "GG", K'Deen, Denzyl, and Braxen. Sherry is further survived by the rest of the Hill Gang; her mother Beverly Hill, and siblings; Bob, Scott, Rod (Karla), Justine, Renee (Pete), Tami (Jerry), Preston (Helena), Tanya (Ron), as well as many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends, who will greatly miss her.She was preceded in death by her father, Edward Hill; brother, Tim Hill; sister-in-law, Suzanne Hill; significant other, Bruce Pyatskowit; and Liz's fiancé, Ryan "Brody" Brodhagen; as well as many other relatives and friends.In honor of her wishes, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Church of the Holy Apostles, Oneida, with Vicar Rodger Patience officiating. Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere is assisting the family with arrangements.The family would like to thank Renee for all she did for Sherry during her last days. Also, a thank you to the doctors and staff at Bellin.