1/1
Sherry A. Hill
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sherry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sherry A. Hill

Oneida - This world lost a beautiful soul on Saturday, September 5, 2020. Sherry A. Hill, 60, of Oneida, began her journey to Heaven on a lovely, sunny afternoon.

Sherry was born on December 12, 1959 to Edward and Beverly Hill. She was a strong woman with a good spirit and was admired by many for it. But if she did get upset, she was known to utter, "If I was a man..." She was a happy, giving, and loving person who did small things that meant so much. She cared deeply for her family, especially her grandchildren, whom she adored.

Sherry is survived by her children; Billy (Marissa) Pocan, Liz Pocan, Jullian Pocan, and Armani Hill. Her grandchildren; Desmond, Giovoni "GG", K'Deen, Denzyl, and Braxen. Sherry is further survived by the rest of the Hill Gang; her mother Beverly Hill, and siblings; Bob, Scott, Rod (Karla), Justine, Renee (Pete), Tami (Jerry), Preston (Helena), Tanya (Ron), as well as many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends, who will greatly miss her.

She was preceded in death by her father, Edward Hill; brother, Tim Hill; sister-in-law, Suzanne Hill; significant other, Bruce Pyatskowit; and Liz's fiancé, Ryan "Brody" Brodhagen; as well as many other relatives and friends.

In honor of her wishes, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Church of the Holy Apostles, Oneida, with Vicar Rodger Patience officiating. Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere is assisting the family with arrangements.

The family would like to thank Renee for all she did for Sherry during her last days. Also, a thank you to the doctors and staff at Bellin.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
(920) 336-3171
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved