1/1
Sherry Lee (Reimer) Voigt
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sherry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sherry Lee (Reimer) Voigt

De Pere - Sherry Lee (Reimer) Voigt, 76, fell asleep peacefully and woke to eternal life on Sunday, August 30, 2020. She was born November 11, 1943, to the late Fred and Marvyl Reimer. Sherry was a 1962 graduate of Green Bay East High School. She married her high school sweetheart, Doug Voigt on August 7, 1966, at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church in Green Bay with her father-in-law, Rev. Arno Voigt officiating. Sherry worked at Wisconsin Public Service and Prange Way. She was proud to be the oldest charter member of Messiah Ev. Lutheran Church in Bellevue. Sherry could always be counted on to lend her many talents to a good cause or to a good friend. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, canning and many crafts including knitting, crocheting embroidery, quilting and sewing. Every Christmas she blessed us with a wide variety of cookies and candies.

Sherry's greatest passion in life was children. "Sherry's kids" are not limited to the three she birthed. Many kiddos passed through her doors over the years and each one thought he or she was the favorite. She especially loved attending her grandchildren's sporting and school events and was often heard saying, "That's my grandson/granddaughter!"

Sherry is survived by her husband of 54 years, Doug; three children, Darren Voigt, Green Bay, Paula Mleziva, Green Bay, Mark (Christie) Voigt, Sun Prairie; six grandchildren Amanda (Jonathan) Anthony, Ryan Voigt, Wesley Mleziva (Heather Woyak), Allisyn Mleziva, Alex and Brock Voigt. She is further survived by a sister, Eileen (Richard) Shilling, Rockford, IL; brother-in-law Dick (Margaret) Voigt, Marshfield; sisters-in-law Lianne Schlittenhart, Goodyear, AZ and Sue (Dale) Schaumberg, Sun City, AZ; nieces, nephews, cousins and many, many dear friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law Arno and Marion Voigt; sister Jean (Pfeiffer) Tobin; brothers-in-law Larry Pfeiffer, Lyle Tobin and Russ Schlittenhart and her dear partner in crime, Donna Organicziak.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Aurora BayCare Medical Center, especially the Vince Lombardi Cancel Center, for all of the special care provided to Sherry and our family.

Our family is grateful and overwhelmed by the many faithful friends who have sent well wishes and meals and have spent time in prayer. We especially thankful for life long friends, Rose & Dave VanCalster, who have kept the freezer full of delicious meals for the duration of Sherry's illness.

Family and friends may call at Messiah Lutheran Church, 3186 Eaton Road, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 1st. Visitation will continue Wednesday, September 2nd from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Funeral is at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Stephen Sauer officiating. Proko-Wall Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Messiah Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
SEP
2
Visitation
09:30 - 10:45 AM
Messiah Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
SEP
2
Funeral
11:00 AM
Messiah Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-468-4111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Proko Wall Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved