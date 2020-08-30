Sherry Lee (Reimer) Voigt
De Pere - Sherry Lee (Reimer) Voigt, 76, fell asleep peacefully and woke to eternal life on Sunday, August 30, 2020. She was born November 11, 1943, to the late Fred and Marvyl Reimer. Sherry was a 1962 graduate of Green Bay East High School. She married her high school sweetheart, Doug Voigt on August 7, 1966, at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church in Green Bay with her father-in-law, Rev. Arno Voigt officiating. Sherry worked at Wisconsin Public Service and Prange Way. She was proud to be the oldest charter member of Messiah Ev. Lutheran Church in Bellevue. Sherry could always be counted on to lend her many talents to a good cause or to a good friend. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, canning and many crafts including knitting, crocheting embroidery, quilting and sewing. Every Christmas she blessed us with a wide variety of cookies and candies.
Sherry's greatest passion in life was children. "Sherry's kids" are not limited to the three she birthed. Many kiddos passed through her doors over the years and each one thought he or she was the favorite. She especially loved attending her grandchildren's sporting and school events and was often heard saying, "That's my grandson/granddaughter!"
Sherry is survived by her husband of 54 years, Doug; three children, Darren Voigt, Green Bay, Paula Mleziva, Green Bay, Mark (Christie) Voigt, Sun Prairie; six grandchildren Amanda (Jonathan) Anthony, Ryan Voigt, Wesley Mleziva (Heather Woyak), Allisyn Mleziva, Alex and Brock Voigt. She is further survived by a sister, Eileen (Richard) Shilling, Rockford, IL; brother-in-law Dick (Margaret) Voigt, Marshfield; sisters-in-law Lianne Schlittenhart, Goodyear, AZ and Sue (Dale) Schaumberg, Sun City, AZ; nieces, nephews, cousins and many, many dear friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law Arno and Marion Voigt; sister Jean (Pfeiffer) Tobin; brothers-in-law Larry Pfeiffer, Lyle Tobin and Russ Schlittenhart and her dear partner in crime, Donna Organicziak.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Aurora BayCare Medical Center, especially the Vince Lombardi Cancel Center, for all of the special care provided to Sherry and our family.
Our family is grateful and overwhelmed by the many faithful friends who have sent well wishes and meals and have spent time in prayer. We especially thankful for life long friends, Rose & Dave VanCalster, who have kept the freezer full of delicious meals for the duration of Sherry's illness.
Family and friends may call at Messiah Lutheran Church, 3186 Eaton Road, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 1st. Visitation will continue Wednesday, September 2nd from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Funeral is at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Stephen Sauer officiating. Proko-Wall Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com
