Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
6:00 PM
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
Sherry Lynn Fournier


1950 - 2019
Sherry Lynn Fournier Obituary
Sherry Lynn Fournier

Suamico - Sherry Lynn Fournier, 69, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019. She was born on July 8, 1950, in Marinette to Archie and Edna (Anderson) Dugan.

On November 30, 1968, Sherry married Marlin Fournier at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Howard. She worked for 30 years as a legal secretary. Sherry enjoyed fishing, gambling, going out to eat with friends, and loved her pets.

She is survived by her husband, Marlin; and two brothers, Dennis (Linda) Dugan and Roger Dugan.

Preceding her in death were her parents; and a brother, Larry (Diane) Dugan.

Visitation will be at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, September 5; followed by the Funeral Service at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Entombment will be at the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019
