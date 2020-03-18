|
Sherry Poehler
Sturgeon Bay - Sherry Ann Poehler, 74, of Sturgeon Bay passed away at Aurora BayCare Medical Center on March 17, 2020. She was born February 20, 1946 in Green Bay to Clifford and Arlene (Kaster) Stauber. On February 5, 1966 she married Frank E. Poehler at Holy Name of Mary Church in Maplewood. He preceded her in death on November 14, 1998.
Sherry and her husband owned and operated an orchard and market on Egg Harbor Rd. in Sturgeon Bay for many years. During her life she loved dancing, singing, and working in her flower gardens. She was a very creative and "crafty" person who was very social and always saw the "good" in everyone.
Above all, Sherry treasured the time she spent with family and felt very blessed to have watched her grandchildren grow into adulthood. She was full of life and never left a moment wasted. Her strong faith in God sustained her during all the trials in her life. Sherry is now at peace and enjoying a heavenly reunion with her husband and other relatives.
Survivors include her two children, Kim (Ken) Bosman and Kirk Poehler; five grandchildren, Matthew, Michael, Joseph, Alyse and David; three brothers, Pete (Ann) Stauber, John (Hilary) Stauber, Jim Stauber; one sister Pat John and her significant other Jim; in-laws, Karen Sinkler, Kathy and Dale Rass, Linda and Butch Georgeson and John Poehler; nieces, nephews, and god-children.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, granddaughter Caitlan, sister Joan Stauber and brother-in-law Dale Sinkler.
A visitation and memorial mass will be conducted at a later date. Special thanks to the staffs of Aurora Medical Center and Aurora at Home Hospice for the wonderful care and loving support. Forbes Funeral Home and Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
