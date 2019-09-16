|
Shirley A. Cross
De Pere - I bid my family and friends goodbye. I've had a good life. It had its ups and downs, many good times and some bad ones.
My life began 83 years ago. I was born on September 29, 1935 to the late Frank and Lucille (Yopek) Goral in Green Bay.
I was blessed with two children, Kevin and Karleen. We had many happy memories together.
Sadly Kevin's death was one of the hardest times of my life, after passing away at the age of 25. Shortly after Kevin's death my sister, Marilyn Mann also passed away unexpectedly.
Besides my own two children another happy time was the birth of my granddaughter, KaCie. Spending time with Karleen and KaCie filled many enjoyable hours for me. In KaCie's younger years, I really enjoyed volunteering at her school. While doing this I got to know some very special people.
Other special people in my life are my nephews, Thomas (Michelle) Mann, Randy (Barb) Mann and their sons, Alex and Anthony, as well as cousins and friends.
The interests that filled a lot of my time were cribbage and trips to Florida.
Family and friends may come to say their final goodbye's at Cotter Funeral Home, 860 N Webster Ave, De Pere, on Thursday, September 19, from 5:00pm until the time of service at 7:00pm. Entombment in Allouez Chapel Mausoleum.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019