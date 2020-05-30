Shirley A. Hanek
Lena - Shirley A. Hanek, 88, Lena, passed away peacefully Friday May 29, 2020 following complications from a fall. She was born March 17, 1932 in Oconto Falls to Tom and Orpha (Coopman) Kobes. Shirley graduated from St. Anthony Elementary School in 1946 and in 1950 graduated from Oconto Falls High School. On Nov 14, 1953, Shirley was united in marriage to Ronald Hanek at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Oconto Falls. They enjoyed more than 57 years together until Ron preceded her in death on Aug 21, 2011. Shirley PROUDLY worked at Community Memorial Hospital from 1948 until 2005, receiving her LPN in 1955. During this time, she and Ronald also farmed in the Town of Little River for 19 years.
Shirley is survived by two sons, James (Lori) Hanek, Elgin, IL, Jeffrey (Lynn Shallow) Hanek, Lena; three grandchildren, Rachael Hanek, Charlotte, NC, Kaitlin (Greg) Knight, Green Bay, Graham Hanek, Elgin, IL.; two great grandchildren, Hazel Hanek and Mikayla Knight. She is further survived by sisters-in-law, Gloria Kobes, Milwaukee, Beryl Meyer, Iron River, MI, Marlene (Arvid) Seefeldt, Kelly Lake, Lanore (Jerry) Wyent, Kelly Lake, Mary Ann Hanek, Idaho Falls, ID; and many other relatives and friends.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband Ron Hanek, a sister, Lynne Rousseau, a brother, Terry Kobes, and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Reggie Rousseau, Ione and Arlyn Bitters, Jerry Meyer, John Hanek; and nieces, Traci Kobes and Kelly Rousseau.
Private funeral services will be held. Rhodes-Charapata Funeral Home-Lena is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed www.rhodescharapata.com.
In lieu of flowers or other expressions of sympathy, a memorial fund has been established in her memory.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 30 to Jun. 1, 2020.