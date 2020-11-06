1/1
Shirley A. Hodgson
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley A. Hodgson

Ashwaubenon - Shirley A. Hodgson, 90, Ashwaubenon, died Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Woodside Lutheran Home. Shirley was born on August 20, 1930 in Beaver Dam, daughter of the late Erhard and Mildred (Soldner) Indermuehle. She was a graduate of Juneau High School with the class of 1948. Shirley trained as a nurse and spent her professional career in Dodge County. Shirley was a world traveler having visited 6 continents and loved sharing her homemade meals with her family and friends.

Shirley is survived by her daughter, Katherine (Richard) Moore, Ashwaubenon; two granddaughters, Erin Moore, Ashwaubenon and Kristen (David) Booth, Rice Lake; three great-grandchildren, Kaeson, Kellen and Charles; one sister, SuZanne (Clarence) Arndt; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, and two sisters, Maureen Indermuehle, and Nellie (Archie) Winker.

Shirley's cremains will be laid to rest at Oak Grove Cemetery near Juneau, Wisconsin. A memorial service will be held at a later date when relatives and friends can safely gather to remember Shirley. Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with Shirley's family on her tribute page at www.lyndahl.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lyndahl Funeral Home
1350 Lombardi Avenue
Green Bay, WI 54304
920-499-1223
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lyndahl Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved