Shirley A. Steinbrecher
Howard - We all gained a beautiful angel on June 30, 2020, when Shirley Anne Steinbrecher, 83, of Howard, joined her loved ones in heaven. It was a joy to have her home for the last three weeks as family and friends visited. She passed peacefully surrounded by family and deeply loved to her last breath.
Shirley was born October 22, 1936, and spent her life creating fun, food, and friendship wherever she went.
On June 26, 1954, Shirley married the love of her life, the late Don Steinbrecher. They were best friends and the love they shared with each other was a rare gem. Shirley looked forward to the time that she could rejoin him for their eternity together!
Shirley's hands were rarely still. She loved to make beautiful crocheted doilies and afghans. You can see her work in the homes of loved ones as a cherished keepsake reminding those who loved her how much she loved us in return.
She adored her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren! Her love for her family is a great legacy passed down and witnessed through the ongoing relationships her family nurtures. Shirley had a strong faith in the Lord and lived her life in prayer. She was a member of St. John the Baptist and, in her earlier years, enjoyed being a part of the Christian Mothers Association as well as the Bay Port Booster Club.
Shirley worked for many years at St. John the Baptist School managing the lunch program and serving generations of children delicious food. To this day we hear comments about how much the students enjoyed the school cafeteria food. She loved to cook and everything she made was crafted with love! Everyone was welcome in her home and she would make sure you were comfortable and well-fed no matter what time of day you visited.
One of Shirley's favorite past times was camping! She could make any campsite or campground feel like home. Her family loved to visit, no matter where camp was, to enjoy the hospitality, good food, great conversation and fun around the campfire! Many great memories surround the time spent camping and enjoying time with family.
Shirley lived by her initials, SAS! She knew how to give it and receive it. You knew you could count on her to be both playful and fun! Whether it was racing you down the hall with her walker, sticking out her tongue at you, or shooting out a witty remark, she could show a spirited fun-loving side to her kind and generous soul!
Shirley is survived by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mary Lou Sheedy and her four children Dr. Jason Sheedy, Stephanie Sheedy (Billy Kuchta) and their daughter Eden, Rebecca (Jade) Gialdini, Cassandra (Todd) Hill and their children Wyatt, Abby, Zoey, Chael, and Lincoln; Cindy (Neil) Rynders; Nancy (Jeff) Nitka and their son Jon (Molly) Nitka and their sons Garrett and Landon; Robert Steinbrecher and his sons Jacob Steinbrecher, Josh (Tammy) Steinbrecher and their children Garrett, Leum, Kamden, Teagen, and Serenity; Janice (Chris) Nielsen and their children Kelly (Jason) Herzberg, Tyler (Sara) Nielsen and their children Archer and Verabelle; Jane (Jon) Bootz and their children Chase, Colin and Carys. Sisters-in-law Beth Steinbrecher, Shirley Athey, Joyce Proctor; and many, many cherished nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of over 62 years Donald J. Steinbrecher; parents Alfred and Evelyn (Johnson) Athey; sister Marie Huben; brothers Alvin and Norbert Athey; sister-in-law Helen Athey; brothers-in-law Jim Huben, Earl Steinbrecher, Ralph Zillmer and Clyde Proctor, and two beautiful baby grandsons Brandon Wright and Nathan Nitka.
Family and friends may call at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 2597 Glendale Ave., Howard, (one quarter mile east of the corner of Cardinal Ln. and Glendale Ave. Entrance directly across from BP gas station on Glendale.), on Saturday, July 11, 2020, from 9:30 until 11:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 a.m. with Father Jim Lucas officiating. Masks are required. Online condolences welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com
In lieu of flowers and other expressions of sympathy, a memorial fund has been established in her name.
Spend time with your children or grandchildren, marvel at the stars, take a walk on the beach with your loved ones and make a toast to enduring friendships lifelong and beyond. That is what Shirley would wish for you.
Shirley's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to her team at Unity Hospice, the caregivers at Home Instead, and the staff at Cardinal Ridge. Your care and kindness made an immeasurable difference in Shirley's life and her family is forever grateful.