Shirley Ann Garbrecht
Morgan - Shirley Ann Garbrecht, 87, of the Town of Morgan, passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019. She was born on May 2, 1932 to the late George and Minnie (Morrow) Young. She married the love of her life, Elmer Garbrecht, in September of 1952. They spent their years together on their family farm. Shirley enjoyed her time working in various kitchens, including her own, as well as gardening and farming with her family by her side. She also dedicated many years to volunteering for fundraising opportunities with the . Shirley enjoyed her many years of singing in the choir while being an active member of St. Anthony's church.
She is survived by her 5 children, Craig (Darlene), Morgan; Brian (Jackie), Green Bay; Alan (Rita), Oconto Falls; Susan, Oconto Falls; Kris (Christina), Morgan, 20 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband and 7 siblings.
The family will greet relatives and friends at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 253 North Franklin Street, Oconto Falls, on Thursday, October 31st, from 9am until 11am The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday at the church with the Rev Joel Sember officiating. Burial in Morgan Cemetery will follow immediately after the mass. Rhodes-Charapata Funeral Home-Oconto is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rhodescharapata.com.
We would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Unity Hospice for keeping Mom as comfortable as possible in her final days.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Shirley's name to the , the , or the St. Anthony's School in Oconto Falls.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019