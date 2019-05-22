Shirley Ann Goddard



Green Bay - Shirley Ann Goddard, 71, passed peacefully from this life on Saturday, May 18, 2019. She was born on September 4, 1947 to Orville Sr. and Lura (Fifield) Goddard in Howard, where she lived most of her life. Shirley had a love for her family like no other. She always made her family and friends feel loved, greeting them with a bright smile, and a big hug and kiss.



As a child, Shirley attended Syble Hopp School and later attended Aspiro, where she worked for over 40 years. She was very well known at Aspiro and was extremely dedicated to her jobs. She was a great hammock maker and was always ready to join in singing and dancing. She knew how to have fun and could bring a smile to anyone's face. She also enjoyed attending church every Sunday and singing the songs with the congregation. Her love for Jesus was apparent and helped make her the strong person she grew to be. She attended Camp Daniel several times and won medals for events she competed in. Most recently, she medaled for singing "Amazing Grace". Shirley loved listening to country music, her favorites being the Oak Ridge Boys, Marty Stewart and Dotty West. She especially loved the Everly Brothers.



She will be missed by her brothers and sisters, James (Cynthia) Goddard, Orville (Diane) Goddard Jr., Barbara (John) Kananen and Paulette (Buck) Johnson; sister-in-law, Linda Goddard; nieces and nephews; many great nieces and nephews; and other family and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Lawrence Goddard and Richard Goddard; sister, Jane Goddard; and nephews, Mitchell Goddard and Matthew Goddard.



To celebrate Shirley's life, a viewing will be held at Suamico United Methodist Church, 3266 Lakeview Drive, on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 4:30 pm until the time of the Funeral Service at 6:30 pm, with Rev. Jerry Cho officiating. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos may be shared with Shirley's family on her tribute page at www.lyndahl.com



A sincere thank you to Pound Family Adult Home, the Bernard Home, Heartland Hospice, and Aspiro for all their love and care provided to Shirley.



"What we once enjoyed and deeply loved we can never lose, for all that we love deeply becomes part of us." - Helen Keller Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 22, 2019