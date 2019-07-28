|
|
Shirley Bunnell
Seymour - Shirley (Zuleger) Bunnell passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019.
She was born January 5, 1933 in the township of Cicero, Outagamie County to Walter and Mamie (Fischer) Zuleger. In 1935, her mom passed away and she went to live with her grandma. Her grandma was like her mother and her aunts and uncles like her sisters and brothers. They were all very close to one another.
On October 14, 1950 Shirley married James Bunnell at the First Congregational Church in Shiocton, WI. They continued their lives together, moving around from Menasha, Stevensville, and Wisconsin Rapids, WI and Pennsylvania as well as Illinois.
They moved to Green Bay, WI in 1965. They joined the Pilgrim Congregational Church, where she was a Sunday School teacher, ladies group member, also serving as an usher and greeter.
Shirley enjoyed sewing and embroidering and making gifts for the grandchildren. She bowled on couples and women's teams for many years. She belonged to the W.T.O.M. Chapter 451 of Green Bay, WI. She received her high school GED and later earned her college of Regents degree in Wisconsin Rapids.
Shirley is survived by her husband, James; seven children: Lavern (Chris) Bunnell, LaVon (Dan) Ashman, Marilyn (Jim) Dunkel, Joan (Rick) Gerber, Carol Kriescher, Mark (Angie) Bunnell, and Jere (Ro) Bunnell; 17 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren. God-children Jackie, Cheryl, Charlotte, and Michael; brother-in—law, Lloyd Bunnell.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Laverne, sister Mickey, granddaughter Melissa, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and Godson Robert.
Friends may call from 4-8pm on Tuesday, July 30 at Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour. Visitation will continue Wednesday, July 31 from 9:30-10:30 am at Pilgrim Congregational Church, 991 Pilgrim Way, Green Bay; funeral service to follow at 10:30 am at the church. Burial will be in Highland Memorial, Appleton, WI. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.muehlboettcher.com
Special thanks to the staff at Unity Hospice for all of your help and support.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 28 to July 29, 2019