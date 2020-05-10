|
|
Shirley Damro
Green Bay - Shirley Ann Damro, 91, Green Bay, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020. She was born on May 3, 1929 in Green Bay to the late Elmer and Eva (Smoot) Speerschneider. She graduated from East High School in 1947. On June 6, 1947 she married Russell Damro at First United Methodist Church in Green Bay.
Shirley loved traveling, especially to hunt and visit friends in Wyoming. Her greatest joy was her family, celebrating Christmas and her love for cardinals. She enjoyed taking care of her home, cutting the lawn, feeding the birds and her patio swing.
She is survived by her sons, David (Linda) Damro and Raymond "Ernie" (Debbie) Damro; grandchildren, Wess (Korey) Damro, Chad (Eve Hepburn) Damro, Nate (Melissa) Damro, Nik (Starr) Damro, Jason Damro, Jesse Damro and Mike (Kayla) Walters; eleven great grandchildren, Bray, Tyler, Sydney, Leo, Aaron, Jacob, Noah, Eli, Samantha, Harper and Lola Damro; two sisters, Audrey Kiefert and Donna LaBine; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was honored to be called God mother to Linda Cantrill and Russell Warner.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Russ; sister, Joyce Speerschneider; two brothers in law, Elroy LaBine and Bernard Kiefert; and her mother and father in law.
Private family services were held. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences can be expressed at www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
We will miss you, Mom, Grandma and Nana!
"Shirley sang her last cowboy song and traded her cowboy boots for wings."
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 10 to May 12, 2020