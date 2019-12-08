|
Shirley DeClark
Brussels - On December 6, 2019, heaven gained an angel as Shirley M. DeClark passed away at Autumn Fields CBRF in Dyckesville, WI. She was born on May 25, 1934, in Brussels, WI to Harry "H.J." LeRoy and Lorraine Pigeon. On June 26, 1954, she married Louis "Lou" DeClark in Brussels and celebrated 65 years of marriage this past June.
Shirley worked in her early years at Marchant's Foods and then at DeClark Plumbing until she retired. She was very strong in her faith praying the rosary daily for her family near and far and for anyone who she heard was sick. Shirley loved to travel, read, and spend time with her family playing cards and games with her grandchildren. Shirley and Lou always helped anyone who was in need.
Shirley and Lou traveled the world many times over the years, but her love was wintering at their second home in Arizona for 20 years, making many friends dear to their hearts who were like their family.
She is survived by her husband; children, Steve (Rachel) DeClark, Brussels; Daren DeClark, Brussels; Kathy (Kelly Zehren) Kinnard, Luxemburg; 10 grandchildren, Christopher (Liz) DeClark, Jennifer DeClark, Cody (Carrie) DeClark, Olivia Gleasner, Drew DeClark, Abby DeClark, Kraig (Nicole) Kinnard, Kyler (Tarynn) Kinnard, Mariah (Dylan) Kinnard, Rachael Zehren; 7 great-grandchildren, James, Dakoda, Marshall, Amelia, Tucker, Joslyn, Johana; sister, Evelyn Abts; aunt like her sister, Beatrice Marchant; in-laws, James Grassel, Sharon (Mike) Lemens, Kay (Glen) Madoche, Leo (LeDeana) DeClark.
She was preceded in death by her parents, along with Norma LeRoy and Clarence Pigeon; infant daughter; daughter-in-law, Jami DeClark; mother and father-in-law, Louis C. and Clarice DeClark Sr.; in-laws, Geraldine (Joe) LeFevre, Bernadette Grassel, Ted Abts.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019, at St. Francis and St. Mary Parish with Rev. Edward Looney officiating. Entombment will be in Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Forbes Funeral Home in Sturgeon Bay and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church on Thursday. A prayer service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. On-line condolences may be offered at forbesfuneralhome.com.
The family wishes to thank Everyone at Autumn Fields CBRF and Heartland Hospice for the awesome and loving care given to Shirley.
Dad - We want to say Thank You, for taking such great loving care of mom all these years right up till the end. We Love You, Steve, Daren and Kathy.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019