Shirley Dickson
Pulaski - Shirley Dickson, 91, Pulaski and formerly of Krakow, passed away on Wednesday morning, January 29, 2020, at a Green Bay hospital. The daughter of the late Maurice and Anna (Shultz) Hartleben, was born December 26, 1928, in Shawano. Shirley graduated from Shawano High School, class of '46 and married Ronald Dickson in 1947. Together they owned and operated the Silver Dollar Bar in Angelica for 25 years. They also owned and operated a farm in Angelica Township for over 60 years. After Ronald's passing in 1994, Shirley lived on their farm until 2011. Upon selling the farm, she moved to a Pulaski apartment where she has resided ever since.
Shirley is survived by one daughter, Peggy (Norbert) Budz, Oconto Falls, and one daughter-in-law, Barbara Dickson, Green Bay; eight grandchildren: Sheila Rathsack, Tina (Bruce) Przybylski, Peter (Jennifer) Budz, Vicki (Erik) Juncker, Lisa (Marty) Boettcher, Justin (Tina) Dickson, Chantel (Wayne) Strzelecki, and Jeremy (Becky ) Dickson; 19 great-grandchildren: Talia (Jason Seubert) Budz, Cade and Clayton Rathsack, Dylan, Dawson and Madysen Przybylski, Tyler, Landon, Abigail, Camdyn, Emma, and Isabella Budz, Claire Juncker, Colton and Tanner Boettcher, Jarren and Briana Strzelecki, Daisy Dickson, and Jeremiah Dickson. Shirley was anxiously awaiting her first great-great-granddaughter, who is arriving in the spring. Also surviving her is one sister-in-law, Ann Hartleben; once niece, Julie Hartleben, and six nephews, Gerald (Ann) Ahlswede, Dewayne (Paula) Beyer, Dick, David, Donald, and Darrel Staszak. She is also survived by her good friend, Joyce Kolodziej.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ronald; one son, Rick; one granddaughter, Wendy Tisch; two sisters: June and Alice Hartleben; and two brothers: Maurice, Jr. and Dick Hartleben.
Shirley had been an active member of Angelica United Methodist Church. Family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at the Marnocha Funeral Home in Pulaski from 3-5 pm. The funeral service will be celebrated at 5:00 pm, Pastor Loretta Waegli officiating. Burial will take place in the spring in the Dickson Family Cemetery in Advance.
The family wishes to extend a Thank You to her friend, Joyce, and to the staff of Bellin Hospital and Unity Hospice for all the care, comfort, and support given to Shirley and her family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020