Shirley Drewiski CorriganDe Pere - Shirley Drewiske Corrigan, 90, of De Pere, passed away Sunday afternoon, July 26, 2020. The daughter of the late Ben and Agnes (Grohusky) Drewiske was born July 13, 1930, in Green Bay. She was married to Joe Corrigan who preceded her in death.Shirley was an exceptional teacher and dedicated 35 years to her profession. She started her career teaching grades 1-8 in a one-room schoolhouse, where she had the unique opportunity to have her sister, Connie, as a student. The majority of her career was spent teaching second grade at Webster School and Langlade School with the Green Bay School District. Shirley loved children and had a special way of connecting to them. She brought energy and enthusiasm to her classroom and made learning an exciting and engaging experience.Shirley also played a special role in the lives of her nieces and nephews, especially as they were growing up. She loved spending time with them and always brought her signature brand of enthusiasm. She created adventures and made simple activities seem exciting. She told great stories, read books with flair, and sometimes even talked in rhyme. Time spent with Aunt Shirley meant smiles and laughter and, of course, a little education on the side. Eventually, she played a similar role to her great nieces and nephews.Shirley had a big heart for animals. She rescued many stray cats from under her porch who became her loving pets. She took great pleasure from feeding the wildlife around her home. In fact, any "creature" that wandered into her yard or into her life would soon find a steady supply of treats. Shirley also instilled compassion and responsibility for animals to her many students by incorporating a variety of pets in her classroom.Through the years Shirley had various interests and hobbies. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, entertaining and throwing elaborate dinner parties. Her sense of adventure took her on trips throughout the United States and to the Far East, but she held a special place in her heart for Door County. She was involved in the Women's Club of De Pere, the De Pere Historical Society and volunteered at the polls on Election Day. Her helpful smile will be missed in November.Shirley is survived by her brother, Gerald (Marlene) Drewiske and her sister, Connie Turriff, nieces and nephews; Trudy Drewiske, Angie Drewiske, Jed Drewiske, Claire (John) Frey, Julie (Andrew) DeMille, Scott (Jennifer) Turriff, Marianne Beckers, Cynthia (Richard) Nocenti, James (Laura) Beckers, David Beckers, Debra (Kevin) Tenpas and Amy (Don) Kuhl; as well as great nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.Preceding Shirley in death are her parents, her husband, her sister, Betty Beckers, and her brothers-in-law, Ted Turriff and Robert Beckers.Out of concerns for safety surrounding COVID-19, private services will be held.Memorials may be directed in Shirley's name to Safe Haven Pet Sanctuary.Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family.