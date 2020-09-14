1/1
Shirley E. (O'Leary) Kittel
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley E. Kittel (née O'Leary)

Black Earth - Shirley died peacefully In her sleep at the age of 89 on September 9, 2020 at the Covenant Oaks Memory Care. Shirley was born March 28, 1931 in Wausau, Wisconsin to Daniel and Clara (Ohm) O'Leary. She was the seventh of 9 children. She graduated from Wausau Senior high school in 1949. She married Eugene Kittel on September 8, 1951. Together Gene and Shirley raised three children.

Through the early years of Shirley's marriage she and Gene built 3 homes. Shirley always loved working outside the home and excelled at her role of Executive Secretary. She also was a wonderful artist dabbling in fashion design and rose-malling. She enjoyed traveling with Gene and took many wonderful trips including Europe, Africa, Russia, Turkey, and Australia. In later years she enjoyed feeding and watching her wild birds, working her crossword and picture puzzles. She had a very green thumb with flowers and her tomatoes plants. Most of all she loved her orchids, so much so, it was hard to find a place to sit when visiting in her kitchen/ sunroom. She always had a warm hug and smile for us not to mention her world famous home baked cookies and pies. She was a very loving mother and devout Lutheran. We will miss her dearly.

Shirley is survived by her three children, Thomas (Sylvia) Kittel, Jamie Kittel Manfre, and Jill (Rick Curkeet) Kittel. Six grand children, Kathryn (Matt) Barney, Allyson (Ryan) Casey, Paul (Chelsea) Kittel, Seth (Lara) Curkeet, Ross Curkeet, Theran Curkeet, and eight great-grandchildren. She is further survived by one sister Nancy (Marco) Zelich, one brother-in-law Donald Peterson and one sister-in-law Judy O'Leary and many nieces and nephews.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and 7 siblings.

The family would like to thank the staff at Covenant Oaks of Oakwood Village University Station, Madison and Agrace Hospice of Madison for their wonderful care.

Due to COVID 19, no memorial service will be held. A private service will be held at a later date.

Donations may be made to The Alzheimer's Association.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sep. 14 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Madison
2810 Crossroads Drive, Suite 4000
Madison, WI 53718
608-237-6116
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cremation Society of Madison

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
September 14, 2020
Tom and Sylvia,
So Sorry for your loss.
Lyle and Patty Ziegel
Friend
September 14, 2020
Dear Nancy and Mark,
We are so sorry to hear about the loss of your sister. Please accept our deepest sympathies and love.
Shirley and Jerry
Shirley and Jerry Mortensen
Friend
September 14, 2020
To my Godmother, rest in peace aunt Shirley.
D. Scott Peterson
Family
September 13, 2020
Tom and Sylvia
So sorry to hear of your mom's passing. Deepest sympathy.

Jane and Jim Jacobson
Cottonwood AZ
Jane and Jim Jacobson
Neighbor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved