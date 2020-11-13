Shirley Fiala
Shirley Marie Fiala gained her angel wings November 12, 2020. Born on March 24, 1931, Shirley was the oldest of 4 children born of her parents, Gladys and Raymond Sager.
In her early years, Shirley grew up on a farm, first in Kewaunee and later in Oconto and Suring. Though she was tasked with working on the farm, Shirley dreamed of moving to Chicago and being a single career woman, traveling, and enjoying all that life had to offer.
As life does have a way of showing us what God has in store and not what we've planned, Shirley met Gene Fiala and was married a year and a half later. Spending their early married life running a service station in the Chicago area while Shirley also worked at Illinois Bell, Gene and Shirley spent many nights out on the town listening to their favorite music, Dixieland jazz.
Some of her fondest memories were of listening to their favorite band, the Dukes of Dixieland. She kept a picture of the two of them with the band and signed by each member.
Again, life changed Shirley's plans when she met her new niece, Laurie Sager. Now desiring to be a mother, Shirley and Gene brought two beautiful children into the world, Sherrie Kay and Gene Raymond.
Gene Sr., passed away on November 7, 1963. Shirley went back to work on November 22, 1963, the day President John F. Kennedy was assassinated. She remembered that time in her life as being the most stressful of her days.
A few years later, Shirley moved her young children back to Wisconsin to be closer to her family. She spent the rest of her years devoted to giving her children a great life. Trips to Chute Pond, California, Florida and many other places allowed Shirley to combine the love of her children and travel. After Sherrie and Gene had grown, Shirley continued to travel, enjoying trips to San Francisco, San Diego, Florida, Boston, Cancun, New Orleans, Denver and so many other places.
Once her grandchildren were born, Shirley devoted her life to them, coining every Saturday as "Grammy Day" and taking the grandchildren to toy stores to touch, play, and enjoy anything they wanted, followed by a lunch out. Returning home happy but tired, Shirley repeated this experience until the grandchildren had grown and had other activities which required their attendance.
Shirley worked for Illinois Bell for years, where she became lifelong friends with three women, Florence, Carmane and Barbara. Though they all moved on to other locations across the US, they remained in contact for the rest of their lives. Shirley then worked at CESA 8 for 28 years, holding several positions within the organization, including Interim Administrator, retiring in 1995.
Independent until the end, Shirley drove her car until last year, walking around the mall or other stores admiring different styles, colors and designs. She especially loved sofas. As her memory faded and her mind became confused with details, she never forgot her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her love was so strong. She will be missed by us all and her memory will always bring a smile to our faces. We are all blessed to have such a true angel watching over us.
Shirley is survived by her children, Sherrie Quade (Evan Schnieder), Gene Fiala (Patti), her grandchildren, Alex Fiala, Eric Fiala (Shaina) and Andrea Quade, step grandchildren Mande School, Zach School (Tabitha), great grandchildren, Ava, Garrett, Eliand Noah. Her brother Gene Sager (Pat), sister Elaine Kostreva (Calvin), nieces, nephews and friends.
Shirley is preceded in death by her husband, Gene Fiala, parents, Gladys and Raymond Sager; her sister, Vivian Tolzman and brother-in-law, Nick Tolzman, and her son-in-law, Mark Quade.
A public visitation is tentatively scheduled for 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021. It will be the week of what would have been Shirley's 90th birthday. Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere is assisting the Fiala family. Please visit www.ryanfh.com
