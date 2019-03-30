|
Shirley Grace (Moede) Richardson
Green Bay/Columbus - Shirley Grace (Moede) Richardson, age 98, died Thursday, March 28, 2019. Shirley was born January 10, 1921 in Maple Valley Wisconsin and lived in the area in her early life. Shirley graduated from Oconto Falls High School and went on to Marinette Teachers College. Shirley taught in Gillette, Frostville and Mountain, having all eight grades in one classroom. Shirley married Robert H. Richardson in 1945 after Bob returned from service in World War II. Shirley returned to college later to receive her bachelor's degree from UW Oshkosh. Bob & Shirley made their home in Mequon, Wisconsin for many years before moving to Lombard Illinois and then to Green Bay. Wherever Shirley lived, she was an active member of her community and the United Methodist Church. Shirley was an educator her whole life. As a leader in the Literacy Council of Brown County, she taught English to Hmong adults, creating a learning system to fit their needs. Shirley's church life included being a lay leader, Sunday school teacher, Women's Society president, and a care team member visiting nursing homes and care centers. Shirley also became a grief peer counselor and was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma and Brown County Retired Educators. Shirley is survived by her daughters Dawn (Dietmar) Waessle, of Germany, Debra (Joel) Huntley of Columbus, WI, foster daughter Sandra (Ruben) Reveles and foster son Eugene Cleveland of Green Bay, WI, sister Joy Rose Christianson of Shawno, WI , grandchildren Anna (Lucas) Altschwager, Claire (Nathan) Huntley-Schwartz, Jenny (Marten) Giese, Erik (Jasmin) Waessle, six great-grandchildren in Wisconsin, Germany & Austria, and many cousins, nieces, nephews and life-long friends. Shirley was preceded in death by her daughter Joy Ann, husband Robert and siblings Beatrice, Savalia and Gerald. Private interment will be at Immanuel Cemetery in Cedarburg, WI. A celebration of Shirley's life will be held at 11 A.M. on Friday, April 26, 2019 at the COLUMBUS UNITED METHODIST CHURCH in Columbus, Wisconsin. Rev. Sandra Schieble will officiate. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Unicef https://www.unicef.org/ or your local education program or scholarship. Thanks to the caring staff at Columbus Nursing and Rehabilitation and to all Shirley's family, friends and students who enriched her life. Online condolences may be made at jensenfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 30, 2019