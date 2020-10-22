Shirley J. Lancour
Green Bay - Shirley J. Lancour, age 90, slipped gently into Heaven's open arms on October 20, 2020, at Green Bay Health Services.
Shirley was born in Escanaba, MI on March 30, 1930, the oldest of eight children. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arnold Lancour (1967) and Leona (Roberts) Lancour (1961), grandparents Louise and Archie Lancour, two sisters Leone Lancour (1988) and Marylou (Robert) McGuire (1990), brother-in-law Robert McGuire, sister-in-law Cathy Lancour, and nephew Paul McGuire.
Shirley is survived by three brothers, Charles Lancour of Sun City West, AZ, Thomas (Joan) Lancour of Greenfield, WI, and Daniel (Carole) Lancour of Oconomowoc, WI, and two sisters, Winifred Lancour of Greenfield, WI, and Carol LaVallie of Marquette, MI. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Shirley left Escanaba, MI in 1949 to join her grandmother Louise Lancour to work at Blaney Park, MI. In 1951 they moved to Green Bay, WI and worked at several restaurants for many years. After the death of her grandmother, Shirley was a caregiver for many elderly ladies. In 2008 she moved into the Santa Maria Nursing Home until 2018 when she moved to the Green Bay Health Services Nursing Home until her death.
The family would like to thank the dedicated, caring staff at Santa Maria Nursing Home where Shirley spent ten years enjoying excellent care and loving friendships. In 2008 she was transferred to Green Bay Health Services Nursing Home, where she lived until her death. The family appreciates their excellent care and concerns for Shirley.
Special thanks to the Sisters of Our Lady of Charity in Green Bay, WI, for their long friendships, gifts, cards, remembering all holidays, and their visits to Shirley over many years. Shirley treasured their friendship.
Entombment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery in Escanaba, MI.
