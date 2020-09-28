1/1
Shirley L. Folkman
Shirley L. Folkman

Pulaski - Shirley L. Folkman, 86, Pulaski, died Monday morning, September 28, 2020, at a Green Bay nursing home surrounded by her family. The daughter of the late Edward & Lucille (Riley) Zuegin was born September 1, 1934, in Missouri.

On August 23, 1953, she married Dewey D. Folkman in Shawano. The couple enjoyed 66 years of marriage before Dewey preceded her in death on October 19, 2019. Shirley enjoyed reading, crocheting, cross-stitching, and coloring pictures. She also read the Bible, a lot. She especially loved spending time watching her grandkids.

Survivors include her children: Crystal (Mike) Ruh, Montana, Debra (Chuck) Reinhardt, Sun Prairie, Darren "D.J." (Lisa) Folkman, Sobieski, Marla Vaile, Pulaski, and Shannon (Lori) Folkman, Sobieski; a son-in-law: Dan (Becky) Beaudoin; 15 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; one great great granddaughter; two brothers: Terry Sariego and Ronald (Sharon) Sariego; three brothers-in-law: Bill (Florence) Folkman, Jim (Kathy) Folkman, and Bob Buntrock; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to her husband, Dewey, Shirley was preceded in death by a daughter, Jolene Beaudoin; and infant son, Gavin; a great-grandson, Devin Eggert; her stepfather, Angelo Sariego; sisters-in-law: Arly Buntrock, Elaine (Rueben) Buchholz, Bev (John) Anderson, Linda Sariego, and Joanne Sariego; and good friends: Phillip and Bueleh Ann Oskey and George and Kathleen Brennand.

Private Family services were held.

The family extends a heartfelt thank you to Florence Folkman for driving Shirley to any appointment and to Pastor Larry Yaw for all his visits. And, thank you, Marla, for taking such good care of mom over the past year.

Since it might not be possible to be with the family in person, you are welcome to send any cards of condolence to the funeral home (make sure you put the family's name on the outside envelope and your return address) and we will forward your cards and messages to the Folkman family.

Marnocha Funeral Home P.O. Box 356 Pulaski, WI 54162

Online Condolences may be expressed at www.marnochafuneralhome.com






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sep. 28 to Oct. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Marnocha Funeral Home, Ltd.
186 E Pulaski St
Pulaski, WI 54162
920-822-3221
