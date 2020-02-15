Services
Eberhardt-Stevenson Funeral Home
53 North Main St.
Clintonville, WI 54929
715-823-2450
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
12:00 PM
Inurnment
Tuesday, Jun. 23, 2020
Graceland Cemetery, Clintonville
Howards Grove - Shirley M. Knitt, age 83, formerly of the Township of Larrabee, passed away on Wednesday evening, February 12, 2020 at her residence.

Shirley Marie Knitt was born June 23, 1936 in Green Bay, WI, daughter to the late Gilbert & Edna (Constance) Clark. After graduating from West De Pere High School in 1954, Shirley attended Outagamie County Teacher's College and U.W. Oshkosh, where she earned a degree in elementary education. Shirley was united in marriage to Emory Knitt at the Congregational Church in De Pere on September 21, 1963. She taught in the De Pere area for 7 years, and later in the city of Marion as well as the rural areas outside of Marion. In 1969, expecting her second child, she retired from teaching in a classroom; but she remained a life-long teacher, primarily with her daughters, but also for neighbors and friends. She was a T.O.P.S. area Captain, a member of the Clintonville and the Sheboygan Evening Lions Clubs, and a former Clintonville school board member. Emory and Shirley provided adult foster care, drove school bus, and delivered Meals on Wheels for many years. Shirley was a member at Christus Lutheran Church, Clintonville for 45 years, and later a member of Faith Lutheran Church, also in Clintonville. In her spare time, Shirley enjoyed knitting, sewing, and crocheting; she was also a phenomenal cook. She also enjoyed camping, traveling, and spending time with her daughters.

She is survived by her daughters: Lisa K. Knitt, Howards Grove & Amy L. Knitt, Leland, NC

Sister-in-law: Joan Clark, West De Pere

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Emory; and her brother, Wayne Clark.

Memorial services will be held 12 Noon Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Eberhardt-Stevenson Funeral Home & Crematory, Clintonville, with the Rev. Todd Smith officiating. Inurnment will take place at Graceland Cemetery, Clintonville, on her birthday, June 23, 2020.

Friends may call on Saturday at the funeral home from 10 AM until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Shirley's name are preferred to be directed to: the breast cancer research organization of your choice; the Clintonville Lion's Club; or T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Club, Inc.

Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2020
