Shirley M. Kramer
Green Bay - Shirley M. (Beaudo-Littlejohn) Kramer, 71, Green Bay, passed away Sunday Oct. 18, 2020, at a local hospital. She was born on Aug 27, 1949, in Marinette. Shirley was employed in the laundry department at the Holiday Inn and also at Rex Cleaning. She retired to care for her husband, James. She enjoyed crocheting, listening to music (especially Elvis), and her day trips.
Shirley is survived by her two sons, Robert (Maria Avelina) Littlejohn and Edward Littlejohn; two grandsons, Christopher and Andre Littlejohn; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Littlejohn,Jr; her second husband, James Kramer; one son, John Littlejohn Baker; and her sister, Beverly Watkins.
Due to our current health environment with COVID-19, there will be no public services. Malcore (West) Funeral Home is serving the family. Visit www.malcorefuneralhome.com
to share a condolence with the family.