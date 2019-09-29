|
|
Shirley M. Larsen
Denmark - Shirley M. Larsen, 87, of Denmark, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019. She was born July 16, 1932 the daughter of the late William and Dorothy (Stiller) DeWitt. Family and friends may visit at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 435 Wisconsin Ave Denmark on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 12:00noon until 1:45pm. A service will be held at 2:00pm with Rev. Andrew D. Zoerb officiating. Cotter Funeral Home of Denmark is assisting the family. Online condolences can be expressed at www.cotterfuneralhome.com. A full obituary will be in Wednesday's paper.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019