Shirley M. Nahley
Eagan, MN - Shirley M. Nahley died on February 17, 2019 at the age of 92. Shirley was born in De Moines, Iowa on March 5, 1926 to the late Louis de Lormier and Nelda (Kuchenbecker) de Lormier. She graduated from Monroe, WI high school and went on to earn a degree in elementary education from the Platteville State Teachers College (UW-Platteville). Upon graduation, Shirley taught first grade in New Glarus , WI for three years where she met and married Lyle Nahley, a science teacher at the high school.
They later moved to Green Bay where Shirley taught at Whitney Elementary School for four years until the births of her sons Tim and Tom. Shirley remained active in education as a teacher for over 20 years at Preble Park Presbyterian Church as well as serving on many Christian education committees. She was also active for many years as a member of the Bellin Hospital Auxiliary.
Survivors include her sons Tim (Denise) Nahley and Tom Nahley; 5 grandchildren Josh, Alyssa, Amber, Aprylle, and Alec Nahley.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Friday, March 8th at the First United Presbyterian Church located at 605 N. Webster Ave. De Pere, WI. Visitation will begin at 12:30 PM, followed by a memorial service at 1:00 PM. Shirley will be laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers and other tributes, donations can be made to First United Presbyterian Church Endowment Fund.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Feb. 22, 2019