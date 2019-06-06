|
|
Shirley M. Paye, 90, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019. She now knows the face of the Lord. Shirley was born April 5, 1929, in Rosiere to the late William and Marion (Laluzerne) LeCaptain. On September 23, 1947, she married Norman J. Paye at St. Hubert Catholic Church. The couple was blessed with 55 years of marriage. Norman preceded her in death October 7, 2002.
Shirley worked for Larson Can, for the Ramada Inn as a housekeeper, and for Walmart as a greeter before her retirement. She was a faith filled woman who was active in a prayer group at St. Bernard Parish and had a devotion for praying the rosary. Shirley was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She and Norman spent time at their house trailer in Sturgeon Bay where Shirley could be found knitting, crocheting and embroidering treasures for her family. In her later years, she moved to Anna's House and enjoyed playing cards and bingo with her fellow residents as well as being a part of the "Silver Saint's acting group and the Thursday prayer group. She was an avid Packer fan.
She is survived by her three children, Yvonne (Vernon) Deneys, Suamico; Kathleen (Michael) Feuerstein, Algoma; and Steven Paye, Green Bay; four grandchildren, Melissa Deneys, Cyndee Conard, William Paye, and Wayne Paye; two great-grandchildren, Cheyanne Kathleen Feuerstein and Cody James Conard; three brothers and a sister, Cy LeCaptain, Patricia LeCloux, Jule (Patricia) LeCaptain, and Cletus (Judy) LeCaptain; a brother-in-law, Joe Theys; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. She was also preceded in death by a son, Michael Paye; a grandson, Christopher Marquardt; two brothers, Orville and Andrew LeCaptain; a sister, Theresa LeCaptain; two sisters-in-law, Ceil LeCaptain and Sylvia Theys; and a brother-in-law, James LeCloux.
Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Sunday at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St. There will be a rosary and parish wake service at 7:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Visitation will continue from 9:30 to 10:50 a.m. Monday at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 2040 Hillside. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Monday at the church with Rev. Mark VanderSteeg officiating. Entombment will be in Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. To send online condolences visit www.prokowall.com. Shirley's family extends a special thank you to the staff at Anna's House for making Shirley feel at home for the past 5 years. Thank you also to the staff at Unity Hospice for their assistance in Mom's palliative care and giving us comfort during her final days. Many thanks to her nurse Dar and her caregiver Robin all of the compassionate care provided.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from June 6 to June 9, 2019