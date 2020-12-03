Shirley M. Siegel
Green Bay - Shirley M. Siegel, 93, died late Monday evening, November 30, 2020 at the Jack and Engrid Meng Residence with Unity Hospice. Shirley was born in Green Bay on March 11, 1927, daughter of the late Walter and Esther (Liebmann) Basten.
Shirley graduated from Green Bay West High School with the class of 1945. On July 3, 1948 she married her high school sweetheart, Loyal Siegel at St. Joseph Catholic Church. He preceded her in death in November of 2013. Together they celebrated 65 years of marriage. She was a lifelong member of St. Joseph's where she was an active member of the Altar Society and was a Eucharistic Minister. Shirley was also a Cub Scout Den mother. She was employed at Drop Forge for a short time and then with Ft. Howard Paper Company before taking time to raise her two boys. Shirley then went to work as a secretary and librarian at St. Joseph's School for 23 years. She loved books and reading. Ever the bookkeeper, Shirley read over 1000 books that she kept track of after she retired.
Shirley and Loyal loved to travel, making several trips to Hawaii, and after retiring, travelled to many Navy Ship reunions across America.
Shirley is survived by her two sons and their spouses, Robert (Pamela) Siegel, and Scott (Lori) Siegel all of Green Bay; three grandchildren, Jennifer (Chad) Bear, San Diego, Christopher (Dana) Siegel, De Pere, and Jared (Bethany) Siegel, Milwaukee; four great-grandchildren, Ella and Maxwell Bear, Evelyn and Aubree Siegel; one sister-in-law, Dorothy Basten; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Loyal; a brother, Richard Basten; a sister and brother-in-law, Betty and Richard Sturzl; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Elmer and Lydia Siegel.
Private Mass of Christian Burial was held for Shirley at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Green Bay. Entombment followed at Allouez Catholic Cemetery and Mausoleum. Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with Shirley's family on her tribute page at www.lyndahl.com
.
A memorial fund has been established at St. Joseph Catholic Church in her name.
Special thanks to her many caregivers, including Rob and Pam, Scott and Lori and the many people at the Jack and Engrid Meng Residence with Unity Hospice. Special thanks also go to former neighbors Joe and Gene who were so ever helpful.