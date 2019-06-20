|
|
Shirley M. VandenPlas
Green Bay - Shirley M. VandenPlas, 80, died Wednesday, June 19, 2019, following a brief battle with cancer. She was born August 17, 1938, at home in Luxemburg, to the late Peter and Agnes (Dorner) Rank.
Shirley was a graduate of Luxemburg High School. On May 2, 1959, she married Merlin J. VandenPlas at St Mary's Catholic Church in Luxemburg. For many years, Shirley and her family farmed in Sugarbush. Later, she worked at various jobs until she concluded her career at Bellin Hospital as a transcriptionist, where still has many good friends. Shirley loved bowling and did so for many years. She enjoyed spending her time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and attended many of her family's sporting events. Shirley was an avid Brewers fan, and enjoyed taking trips to the casino, playing cards, and having an occasional "Old Fashioned".
Shirley is survived by her husband of 60 years, Merlin; her children, Steve (Kim) VandenPlas, Randy VandenPlas (special friend Stacy), Roxanne (Terry) Jorgensen; her grandchildren, Ryan (Abbey) VandenPlas, Ashley (Casey) Mumper, Jake VandenPlas (special friend Carmen), Alycia Koss, Taylor Koss, Kori Koss, Brandon VandenPlas (special friend Kiah), Brittney (Brandon) Selner, Presley Saharsky, Parker Gille, Jason (Karianne) Arendt, Michael (Tammy) Arendt, Brett (Kate) Arendt, Jenna Jorgensen, Brent (Marlee) Jorgensen; great-grandchildren, Calvin, Aubrey, Cooper, Oliver, Easton, Siena, Jordianna, Graham, Chloe, Hudson, and Noah; three sisters and a brother, Arvilla Rank, Merrill (Sue) Rank, Janet (Jim) Van Pay, Sandy Rank; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Jane Soletski, June (Roger) Wavrunek, Carol (Franky) Wisnicky; nieces nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Hank and Angeline VandenPlas; and a brother-in-law, John Soletski.
Friends may call at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 5930 Humboldt Road, Sugarbush, on Sunday from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. A Parish Wake will be held at 7:00 p.m. Sunday. Friends may also call at the church on Monday from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Monday, at the church, with the Rev. Carlo Villaluz officiating. Burial will follow immediately after Mass at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Sugarbush. Proko-Wall Funeral Home is assisting the family. On-line condolences may be given to the family by going to www.prokowall.com.
Shirley's family extends a special word of thanks to the caring staff of Unity Hospice, and to many friends and family for their support.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from June 20 to June 21, 2019