Shirley M. VandenPlas
Green Bay - Shirley M. VandenPlas, 80, died Wednesday, June 19, 2019, following a brief battle with cancer. She was born August 17, 1938, at home in Luxemburg, to the late Peter and Agnes (Dorner) Rank.
Friends may call at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 5930 Humboldt Road, Sugarbush, on Sunday from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. A Parish Wake will be held at 7:00 p.m. Sunday. Friends may also call at the church on Monday from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Monday, at the church, with the Rev. Carlo Villaluz officiating. Burial will follow immediately after Mass at St. Mary's Cemetery in Sugarbush. Proko-Wall Funeral Home is assisting the family. On-line condolences may be given to the family by going to www.prokowall.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 22, 2019