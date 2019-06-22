Services
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-468-4111
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church
5930 Humboldt Road
Sugarbush, WI
View Map
Wake
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church
5930 Humboldt Road
Sugarbush, WI
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church
5930 Humboldt Road
Sugarbush, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church
5930 Humboldt Road
Sugarbush, WI
View Map
Burial
Following Services
St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery
Sugarbush, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley VandenPlas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley M. VandenPlas


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Shirley M. VandenPlas Obituary
Shirley M. VandenPlas

Green Bay - Shirley M. VandenPlas, 80, died Wednesday, June 19, 2019, following a brief battle with cancer. She was born August 17, 1938, at home in Luxemburg, to the late Peter and Agnes (Dorner) Rank.

Friends may call at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 5930 Humboldt Road, Sugarbush, on Sunday from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. A Parish Wake will be held at 7:00 p.m. Sunday. Friends may also call at the church on Monday from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Monday, at the church, with the Rev. Carlo Villaluz officiating. Burial will follow immediately after Mass at St. Mary's Cemetery in Sugarbush. Proko-Wall Funeral Home is assisting the family. On-line condolences may be given to the family by going to www.prokowall.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Proko Wall Funeral Home
Download Now