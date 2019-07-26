|
Shirley Mae DeGrave
Algoma - Shirley Mae DeGrave Massart, passed away in Algoma at the age of 84 on July 25, 2019. She was born in the town of Lincoln on May 18, 1935 to the late Mary Dellise DeGrave and Clayton H. DeGrave. Shirley made her home with her loving grandparents Victor and Angeline Dellise. Shirley graduated from Casco High School May 28, 1953 and started working at the Algoma Memorial Hospital June 3, 1953. In 1954 she worked at the Algoma Net Co. She then started her career at Algoma Savings and Loan in 1968 which merged with Security Bank in 1975 and retired from the bank in 1995 as branch Manager. Shirley loved her job and people said she had the most patient boss in the world Eben Vandeveld and attributes her career to him.
Shirley is survived by her daughter Londa T. Peterson; three grandchildren, Brittany Ann Solchenberger (Matt Solchenberger), Brooke Marie Peterson (Lucas Petrie), Robin Lynn (Jason) Nasman; five great-grandchildren, Mariah McFeely, Blake William Solchenberger, Lakelyn Solchenberger, Analiese Sherry Lyn Nasman and Ian Nasman. And of course, they were her pride and joy and could do no wrong.
She is further survived by special friends, Mel Hucek's family who was so good to her and a big part of her life. Pat and Karen Hucek, Devin and Peter Schmidt and their children Bristol and Pierce, Quinn and Shane Peot, their children Decker and Reid, Michael and Lori Hucek and their children Stacey and Eric Eastman, Lydia, Ella, Elizabeth, and Katie Hucek, Peggy and Andy Abts and their children Adam, April, Cal and Ashley, Mel's sisters Pat (David) Hunsader and family and Phyllis Heimerl and Don also a special friend. As well as, Daniel Peterson, Judy Zirbel, Pat Chaudoir and Betty Bultman.
She was preceded in death by her dear and special friend Melvin Hucek on May 12, 2008.
Visitation will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church from 8:30-11 am on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 am with Fr. Alvan Amadi officiating. Burial will follow at the Evergreen Cemetery. To leave a condolence message or share a memory with the family, visit www.wiesnermassart.com.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 26 to July 28, 2019