Shirley Mae JacobsNew Franken - Shirley Mae Jacobs, of New Franken, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, 4 days short of her 86th birthday at home with her loving family by her side. She was born on November 28, 1934 to the late Roy and Martha (Wagner) Woodford Sr. in Humbird, WI.Shirley attended the local Humbird School through 8th grade. On October 17, 1953, was united in marriage to Donald Joseph Jacobs at St. Willebrord Catholic Church in Green Bay. She was known for working at area bar/grills as a cook/bartender.Some of Shirley's interests included watching the birds, playing cards, doing jigsaw puzzles and reading. She was an avid Packers and Brewers fan. Nothing meant more to Shirley than her family. They meant the world to her.Left to cherish Shirley's memory is her children, Lois (Erv) Krull, Debbie Jacobs, Rick Jacobs, Julie Jacobs, Donna Jacobs and Brian Jacobs; granddaughters, Heather and Heidi Krull and many other "grandchildren"; siblings, Bev (Gene) Miller and Don Woodford. She is further survived by her in laws, Sophie Woodford and Lois Woodford, Kenneth (Maggie) Jacobs, John (Cathy) Jacobs, Margie Everard, Marion (Andy) Leiterman, Rosie Jacobs, Sally Jacobs and Carol Jacobs; fur grandbabies Duke, Roo, Fiona, Oliver and Penny and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; in laws Henry and Clara Jacobs; husband, Donald; son, Wayne Jacobs; son in law, John Moes; siblings, Willard (Ida Mae) Woodford, Allen Woodford, Roy Woodford, Marlene (Jim) Zeller, Bob Woodford and Virginia Woodford; brothers and sisters in law, Betty (Tony) Jonet, Richard Jacobs, James Jacobs and Lester Everard; and furry friend, Lacey.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Shirley at 2:00 PM on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Holy Cross Church (3009 Bay Settlement Rd) with Abbot Gary Neville officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 12:00 PM until the time of the service. Burial will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery on Monday, November 30, 2020, at 1:00 P.M.Due to COVID-19 restrictions the family kindly asks that anyone in attendance please wear facemasks and observe social distancing.The family would like to thank Unity Hospice, especially Dar, Olivia and Amy for their help with mom.