Shirley Mae Kirchman
Algoma - Shirley Mae Kirchman, 89, Algoma, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at the Algoma Long Term Care. She was born July 22, 1930 in Algoma to William and Viola (Sell) Kirchman.
Shirley graduated from the Algoma High School and UW School of Nursing "Class of 1952". She worked at the UW Hospital in Madison, Bellin Hospital in Green Bay and then at the Algoma Hardwoods as the Occupational Health Nurse until she retired in 1994.
Shirley enjoyed traveling in her earlier years, both within the United States and to many foreign countries. She also spent time with her good friend Margie during winters in Florida.
She kept herself busy putting together information for many class reunions and loved including comic strips and jokes that people could relate to. Shirley was also an avid sports enthusiast, especially the Green Bay Packers.
Shirley was the caregiver of the family, whether bandaging a scraped knee or moving back home to care for her mother. Her care and compassion will forever be remembered. She was a volunteer for the Kewaunee County Food Pantry and the , she served on the Kewaunee County Human Services Board and was presented the Woodrow "Woody" Smith Memorial Award from the Wisconsin County Human Services Association, served on the Algoma Long Term Care Board, was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church and the organizer for St. Paul's Vacation Bible School.
Shirley is survived by her sister Violet (Kirchman) McCosky, Algoma; Nieces, Nephews, Great Nieces and Nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents William and Viola (Sell) Kirchman, step father Joseph Penza, sisters Eleanor (Joe) Bohman, Florence (Del) Weber, brother Lloyd "Bud" (Mary Ann) Kirchman, brother-in-law John McCosky, nieces and nephews.
The family wants to thank the staff at Oak Creek Assisted Living and the Algoma Long Term Care for the care given to Shirley over the past months.
There will be a memorial service announced at a later date for Shirley.
The SCHINDERLE FUNERAL HOME, Algoma assisted the family with arrangements.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 30 to May 9, 2020