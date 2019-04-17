|
Shirley Louise (Stauber) Moeller, 88, of Sturgeon Bay passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with dementia on April 13, 2019 at Bornemann's Senior Communities in Green Bay. Shirley was born November 30, 1930 in Sturgeon Bay, WI, the daughter of the late Alex and Irene Stauber.
Growing up, she attended Stokes School, a one room school house, until eighth grade. Shirley graduated from St. Joseph's Academy, Green Bay in 1948. On May 29, 1954 Shirley married William (Bill) Moeller at Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church in Maplewood.
Shirley's professional career began at the Door County Register of Deeds and then later transferred to the Door County Treasurer's Office where she served as Deputy County Treasurer for over 40 years before she retired to spend time with her husband and family.
Shirley was a long-time active member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Sturgeon Bay where she served in numerous capacities. She was a member of Christian Women and Catholic Daughters of America where she served as treasurer for numerous years. She was also a member of the Sturgeon Bay Business Women's Club.
Shirley enjoyed cooking, gardening and especially loved spending time with family, friends and relatives. Attending her grandchildren's events and activities brought Shirley so much joy. She also loved traveling and taking bus tours with her late husband, Bill. She was an incredibly strong woman, looking out for others, especially those in her family. Shirley will always be admired by her family for her loyal, caring and unfailing spirit.
Shirley is survived by son Bob (Beth) Moeller, De Pere; three grandchildren, Jeremy (Ann) Moeller, Green Bay, Angie Moeller, De Pere and Chad (Vanessa) Moeller, Peoria, AZ; two great-grandchildren, Nathaniel and Lillian; plus many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband Bill in 2003, her parents and numerous brothers and sisters-in-law.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Sturgeon Bay. Entombment will follow at the Shrine of the Good Shepherd in Green Bay. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday, April 22 at Forbes Funeral Home in Sturgeon Bay and again at church on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until time of mass. A prayer service is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.
A special thanks to the staff at Unity Hospice and Bornemann's Senior Communities for all the wonderful care and support.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 17 to Apr. 20, 2019