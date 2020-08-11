Shirley Nelson
Suring - Shirley A. Nelson, age 85 of Kelly Lake, Suring, made her long awaited transition to a new world and new life on Friday, August 7, 2020. Shirley was born on July 23, 1935 in Chicago, IL to the late William and Frances Hurt. She was a loving wife, aunt, and great aunt. Shirley enjoyed her cats, watching birds in her many yard feeders, crocheting, swimming, fishing and was a dedicated Packer fan. She grew up in Riverside, IL and graduated from Riverside-Brookfield High School in 1953. In 1954, Shirley married George Nelson in Riverside. Shirley was employed as a business office supervisor with Illinois Bell Telephone Co. and retired in 1984 after 30 years of service. She was a member of St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Klondike and a life member of the Telephone Pioneers of America and a member of the American Legion Auxiliary.
Shirley is survived by her husband, George; two sisters, Frances Jean Hurt of Berwyn, IL and Sharyn (Charles) Gunderson of Mt. Prospect, IL; one brother, William (Patricia) Hurt of Naperville, IL. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other friends and relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A memorial service will be held for Shirley in the future. The dates will be announced when they are available. Gruetzmacher Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com
.
The family would like to thank the staffs of Unity Hospice and Serenity Gardens for the care and compassion offered to Shirley and her family during their time of need.