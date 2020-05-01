|
Shirley Rathke, age 90, passed away on April 30, 2020 at Aurora BayCare Medical Center. She was born on May 1, 1929 in Green Bay the daughter of the late John and Anna (Gauthier) Tielens. She was united in marriage to Kenneth C. Rathke on November 18, 1950. Their marriage was blessed with two children. Shirley worked for Brown County Mental Health in laundry department and over the years became head of the cleaning department. Later, Shirley became a bar and resort owner, Fish Trap; and at the same time managed the Ceramic Department at the Lincoln County Disability Center in Tomahawk. Shirley and the family returned to Green Bay and she owned her own cleaning business and was a crossing guard for almost 20 years, retiring in 2009. Shirley was a pet lover, Roscoe and Meeko were her beloved boys. She also enjoyed gardening, cooking, and ceramics.
Shirley is survived by her two children: Cindi Tielens and Charles Rathke, three grandchildren: Ranger Blanz, Rebecca Rathke, and Kalyn Rathke, one great-granddaughter, Destiny Blanz, one sister, Carolyn Joski, sisters-in-law, Marilyn Rathke and Diane Tielens; further survived by many nieces, nephews and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Kenneth in 2015, and many brothers and sisters.
A memorial service will take place in the future. Entombment will take place at Allouez Catholic Mausoleum.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 1 to May 3, 2020